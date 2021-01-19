From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political party hurriedly packaged to take over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, confirmed that himself and other progressive-minded politicians are already making arrangements for a new political order as a result of the silent agitations and complaints across the country against the major political party.

He further noted that from the body language of many Nigerians, it is obvious that they are not satisfied with the political parties on ground, adding that there is urgent need for regrouping of the ‘good politicians’ to restore public confidence in governance and save the country.

Okorocha maintained that the country needs political reengineering, cautioning that Nigerians cannot be fooled any longer by mischievous politicians in 2023.

“The movement for a new Nigeria has begun and we must come together, I mean progressive Nigerians to make the country work,” he revealed.

Asked the effort they are making to ensure that the new order will not be akin to that of the APC in 2015, Okorocha said that the APC was hurriedly formed to take power from the PDP without much emphasis on the character of those championing the course.

He however assured that the political coalition will be championed by people with a proven track record of achievement and public spirit, noting that it is no more ideal to allow people who do not have genuine love for the unity and progress of the country to hijack power.

“APC was a hurried arrangement, it was hurriedly formed to take power when the then government was drifting. APC would have been better until people who were not members of the party; people who came for congratulatory message hijacked the party and became lords,” he quipped.

While giving a veiled confirmation of his 2023 presidential ambition, Okorocha noted: “the issue is not about APC or PDP, it is beyond political parties, we are talking about the character of the politicians.

“Political parties in Nigerian don’t have any ideology, it is just a vehicle to come to power. So, what we have is not the ideal thing. We have so many people who are not interested in working for the nation. Take for instance if President Muhamamadu Buhari had sorrounded himself with good people, the story will not be the same today.

“We have bad people in APC, just as we have them in PDP and that was why I made the call in Rivers State that the good ones should come together to lead the people,” he emphasised.

On the fears for his 2023 presidential ambition, the former Imo governor said that his greatest fear is the sacrifice he will have to make as a President, adding: “remember I contested for President in 2003, 2007and 2015 and I don’t know what else you think I will contest.”

He further disclosed that he has no idea about any zoning plan in APC, adding: “I am not aware of any zoning arrangement in APC but there maybe a kind of unwritten agreement.

“Though I don’t believe in zoning, for the sake of equity, justice and fairness, all the zones of the country should be allowed to produce the President of the country so that at the end, we will know the zone that produced the best President when we consider their achievements,” he said.