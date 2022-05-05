By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Council Director-General, Hon Oluseyi Bamigbade, has appealed to all the ruling party’s delegates to ensure the party’s ongoing primary election processes are free and fair.

Bamigbade who made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Lagos said the delegates are expected to ensure the exercises are carried out in accordance with the APC constitution to avoid rancour between members.

The professional council boss also commended the ruling party’s National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu for a well planned primary election, saying he has confidence in Adamu’s leadership to deliver a hitch-free primary election across the federation.

He advised Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready for the 2023 general polls.

Bamigbade also called on Nigerians not to take ownership of PVCs for granted and to ensure they were not undermining full participation in politics, saying their future lies in their hands.

“The power of Nigerians to get their dream country is in their hands. They should get their PVCs ready. Their future is now!.”

Bamigbade also congratulated the Muslim faithful for having the special grace of almighty Allah to partake in the just-concluded Ramadan, thanking them for using the period to seek the face of Allah in the efforts to make the country a better place to live.

