By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The All Progressive Congress Professionals Council has denied being sponsored by some individuals and organisations to finance its programmes and activities.

The Director General of the council, Seyi Bamigbade, who debunked the allegations at a press conference in Lagos said some mischievous individuals have been misinforming the public about the source of finances of the council.

While maintaining that there is no atom of truth in the allegation that it had been mobilised with funds to campaign for the Presidential candidate of the party Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, he urged Nigerians to ignore such rumour.

He said it is preposterous and mischievous for anyone to insinuate that the council has received a dime as campaign funds, maintaining that all its programmes have been self-sponsored through donations from its members across the country.

“We have consistently sponsored our programmes and activities on the firm belief that the Tinubu-Shettima mandate is the new direction for Nigeria.

“We want to unequivocally state that our empowerment programmes, conferences, two million-man march and several others have all been self-sponsored.

“Our confidence and belief in the presidential candidate of our great party, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, has been our driving force and we will continue to find motivation in that.

“We welcome any form of support or funding to carry out our activities but for now, we solely sponsor our activities and that is the truth,” he said.