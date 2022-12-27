By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Professionals Council has felicitated with a member of the House of Representatives and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) Tinubu/Shettima Mandate, Rep James Faleke, on his 63rd birthday.

The National Director General of All Progressives Congress Professionals Council, Hon Seyi Bamigbade, in a congratulatory message described the celebrant as a patriotic statesman with a passion for a prosperous Nigeria.

Bamigbade while acknowledging the contributions of the federal lawmaker to the social, economic and political development of his Constituency, the Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos and the country at large described him as a great man.

“On behalf of all members of the APC Professionals Council, I felicitate with Hon. James Abiodun Faleke as he clocks 63 for his selfless service to humanity. He has a penchant for helping the downtrodden in society,” he said.

“He has made invaluable contributions to humanity in various capacities at the national and sub-national levels. I urge the political class to embrace the service values of the celebrant.

“He deserves to be celebrated for his selflessness and patriotism in serving his fatherland.”