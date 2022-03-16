From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said the 14 lawmakers-elect on its platform who have not been able to perform their legislative functions because of the controversy that has trailed the inauguration of the House since 2019 will get automatic tickets to contest the 2023 House of Assembly election except those who choose otherwise.

State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, stated this in Benin during the official declaration of interest by Osaro Obazee, to vie for the party’s ticket to contest the House of Representatives into the Oredo federal constituency.

“The 14 lawmakers from our party have the right of first refusal because of the way they were treated by the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki, that is what we have said because despite all they have passed through, they have remained with the APC.

“Osaro Obazee has done well, he has been the mayor of the city, he has done very well and this is for people to learn that patriotism is very important, we know what he did when he was chairman of Oredo Local Government Area,” Okah said.

Obazee said he decided to contest because the people need improved representation and that his antecedent coupled with disenchantment of the people against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would win the election if he gets APC ticket.