From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has proposed five women to supervise each polling unit to ensure the success of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The Chairman of the APC in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famodun, proposed the inauguration of a women’s group, ‘Akoni Obinrin,’ in Osogbo, on Friday.

The Osun Coordinator of the women’s campaign council and wife of the state governor, Kafayat Oyetola, explained that the focus of the council is to mobilize, in an unprecedented manner for Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

She said, “we can do this again. We must get into each house in this state and get every eligible voter to come out and do the needful. Let us mobilize every vote for the people that know the way, starting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every contestant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress.

“As the saying goes, all politics are local. Let us play it real local. The 2023 election will trigger great and unprecedented positive change in the living standard of our people in Nigeria. Nation-building is like pregnancy. Every woman knows that without the pain of the labour room, there is no joy of babies.”

The wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi, said the council became imperative because of the strategic and indispensable position of women in nation-building.

She encouraged the women to focus on the person with a track record of performance, saying “among all the candidates we have today, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) towers above all, in terms of track record of performance.

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, commended the women for their support to his administration, saying ” Akoni Obinrin Osun represents the resoluteness and character of Osun that deliver excellence on critical fronts, including security, peace, economy and health. They carry with them on this journey, the ‘can do’ spirit of the Progressives, the numero uno tendency of Osun and the audacity of hope that makes Osun the cradle of humankind.

“As you carry on in your resolve to take your victory to the federal level, I urge you to encourage your families to register, collect their voter’s cards and vote massively for the only team that has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“You have tasted economic empowerment/emancipation and inclusiveness at the State level. Rest assured that a Tinubu/Shettima ticket will widen and multiply the scope,” Oyetola stated.