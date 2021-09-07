People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mathias Aninwachukwu, raised the alarm during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held in Nando, the hometown of their candidate, Chief Nnamdi Nwawuo, in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Aninwachukwu said the party got the information from a former senator from Kogi State who seemed to have good knowledge of what goes on in the APC.

“Let the people that feel that they can use federal might, let them not try it. Let them not try it at all because Ndi Anambra are ready to fight it to the last. We will make sure that any party that genuinely wins the election shall be announced the winner not by rigging.

“It should not be by mentioning somebody’s name from above and say that the people can go to hell because they have federal might.

“it cannot happen in Anambra because we are ready for them in any way they want it; unless they don’t need peace anymore in this country. Let’s allow the person the people want in Anambra to take over from Governor Willie Obiano”, he said.

But the APC dismissed PRP, describing it as an unknown party that exists only on paper. It said that PRP’s allegations were empty talks designed to gain cheap publicity.

Coordinator of Andy Uba’s Media Office, Arinze Igboeli, in his reaction, told Ndi Anambra not to withdraw their “massive support for Uba” and his party, the APC, because of PRP’s wild allegation.

“Is that party even recognized? Is it in existence? Does it have structures on ground?

“You see, a party like the APC with proven structures; a candidate like Senator Andy Uba with the proven experience and structures, so how will a party like PRP without structures; a party that only exists only on paper accuse the APC of planning to rig?

“We should not allow these parties to play to the gallery. The party is playing to the gallery. Ndi Anambra have seen the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, in terms of infrastructure, in Anambra State.

“They know that the APC is going to win this election. They know it; they could feel it in the pulse of the people; and now they want to play to the gallery and accuse us of plotting to rig the election. Such things should not even be heard in the media”, Igboeli said.

