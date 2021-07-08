From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) may have queried and summoned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over a parallel state party secretariat the Minister recently opened in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Information sourced from the national secretariat of the ruling party confirmed that two letters was forwarded to the Minister inviting him to come and also explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him for such action.

The State headquarters of the party is located in the Tanke area while the Minister’s faction recently unveiled its secretariat at GRA, Ilorin.

The proposed sanction against the Minister is coming on the heels of the appeals from the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Samari Abubakar, to sanction the Minister for anti-party activities.

A source in the Secretariat who spoke to our correspondent in confidence disclosed that the party has received a report of anti-party activities against the Minister concerning the opening of a parallel Secretariat in the state, noting that the party may institute serious disciplinary action against him if he refuses to close down the new office.

“I am in the know that Lai Mohammed has been queried and summoned. The Caretaker Committee sent him two letters asking him to explain the rationale behind a factional party secretariat he opened in Kwara,” the secretariat source said.

However, the party’s National Secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, when contacted could not deny or confirm the invitation to Lai Muhammed even as he quipped that the APC leadership will not tolerate anyone who tries to fictionalize the party at any level.

The party’s chief scribe further noted that the national leadership is committed towards ensuring peace at all levels of the party, hence “the need to invite the Minister to interface with a committee.”

“The Minister is an elder and we shall accord him that much respect and the party will not allow anything to put him to disrepute. The party on the other hand will no allow anybody to violate the constitution of the party,” the Secretary stated.

