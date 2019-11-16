The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Hon David Lyon, has called the attention of security agencies to movement of arms and armed thugs into the state. In a statement signed by his media aide, Chief Gift Ebiki, he said intelligence reports available to him and the party indicated that thugs have been imported into Bayelsa from two neighbouring states on the directive of some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the thugs are allegedly being mobilised to communities and creeks across the state to perpetrate violence and disrupt the election. He listed the local government areas pencilled down for deployment to include Ekeremor, where the thugs are to be under the command of an ex-militant leader in Clough Creek area; in Southern Ijaw, the miscreants were alleged to have been handed over to a notable lawmaker, while in Ogbia, the thugs are to work with a known local government official and a lawmaker.

He listed other local government areas marked for thugs’ deployment to include Nembe, Brass and parts of Yenagoa. According to him, the PDP plan is to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the strongholds of the APC to prevent people from coming out to cast their votes so as to record low voter turnout in such areas.