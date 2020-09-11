The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, said yesterday that it had uncovered ‘a dubious multi-pronged drive by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the forthcoming election.

“They plan to manipulate the election process to their favour by rigging and presenting false voters”, the APC Media Campaign Council said in a statement.

Besides, the Director General of the APC Campaign Council, Dr Cecil Esekhaigbe, also disclosed that he had reports on the governor’s plans for the Abuja liaison office, and called the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to a ploy by the PDP to use the state’s liaison office as a front for illegal trade in permanent voters cards.

“We are using this medium to advise all Edo State indigenes in Abuja and other parts of the country, not to encourage this fraud by ignoring the invitation from the government of Edo State to assist them with transportation”, it added.

In a related development, the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki has alleged of plan by the PDP to invade polling units with people with fake PVCs.

“We have been informed that members of the PDP are planning to invade polling units with people with fake PVCs and they will work with some compromised staff of the Commission to give them fake accreditation – please let all relevant bodies and security agencies take note of this.

“We must all work together to checkmate this plan in order to avoid smooth rigging. We also have reports from people within Edo that they have tried to mobilise to furnish their sinister desires”, he said.