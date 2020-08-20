Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has raised the alarm over a strange dispatch of a team of Police officers, numbering over 50, to Okpella community where they are allegedly occupying the private residence of a political appointee of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A statement by the Chairman of the party’s Media Campaign Council for the state, Mr. John Mayaki, said the strange development has caused apprehension in the town as residents express worry over planned violent intimidation ahead of the election.

“Residents of numerous surrounding communities in the area have lamented the Police officers’ night movements characterized by indiscriminate shootings, shouts of obscenities, and other bizarre acts of intimidation which they claim were aimed at inducing fear ahead of the polls.

“It is important to note that Okpella has recorded large numbers of movements from the PDP to the APC in the past few weeks, as residents declare their intention to back the bid of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu over failure by the Obaseki-led administration to keep his promises to them after four years.

“Prominent amongst former members of the PDP who have openly declared support for the APC and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is Prince Kassim Afegbua, a chieftain of the PDP and popular political figure of Okpella, who rejected Governor Godwin Obaseki for drawing revenue from Okpella through its abundant resources but refusing to re-invest in the area to ensure infrastructure development and good standard of living.

“The dispatch of the Police officers has been interpreted as a desperate tactic by the governor and his allies to scare away voters to prevent the anticipated embarrassing defeat expected on the 19th of September”, the statement said.

The Media Campaign Council Chairman, John Mayaki, said the APC will do a formal petition to the State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, and the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, to probe the dispatch of the officers to Okpella and why they are occupying the private residence of the governor’s aide.

But in his reaction, ‎Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said that the increased police presence noticed in Okpella, Agenebode, Akoko Edo and other parts of the state is not out of the norm.

“With just a month to the gubernatorial poll in Edo State, security agencies are stepping up their activities across the state. This should not be misconstrued by anyone.

“The claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is strange because anyone who means well for Edo people should commend the police for doing their job. The APC should not fret if they have no sinister plans”, Crusoe said in a statement.

He urged Edo people to cooperate with men of the various security agencies and assist with information where necessary so that the forthcoming election will be peaceful, free and fair.