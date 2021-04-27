From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concern over the spate of security breaches in the country, saying it was working to identify and bring to book perpetrators and sponsors of banditry, kidnappings, rustlers, terrorists and attackers on security formations in some states of the country.

Its National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement, yesterday, called on Nigerians to unite against insecurity and criminality for the development of the country. He assured that the President Buhari government will continue and strategically deploy all state resources in achieving public safety.

Said Akpanudoedehe: “The issue of insecurity in the country has found expression in terrorist and criminal activities of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, rustlers and recently the highly condemnable attacks on security formations in some states. These are current realities and the APC will not play politics with matters of life and our collective wellbeing as a nation.

“As a progressive party in government, we are fully-focussed on identifying and bringing to book perpetrators and sponsors of this hydra-headed insecurity monster and consolidating on our visible development strides. While the party sympathises with all affected by the security incidents, we call on all to unite against insecurity and criminality, however expressed.

“Again, we must not fall for the plot of sectarian opportunists and unpatriotic partisans who have swarmed the public space with divisive rhetoric in furtherance of their selfish plot to exploit the security situation for hideous gains. It is dangerous to national security and we should not let them succeed. The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is criminalising crime, not ethnicity. The president’s charge to the newly-appointed service chiefs was clear: ‘We are in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country.’ We must shun the antics and activities of unpatriotic and sectarian opportunists fanning divisive embers, promote peaceful coexistence, eschew bitterness and unite against insecurity and crime, for the development of the country.”

The party also condemned the attack on the country home of Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, described it as an attack on democracy.

It equally condemned the attacks on police personnel and formations in Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Rivers states.

It commiserated with the police and families of victims of the attack. It also sympathised with Governor Uzodimma and all affected in the attack.

“We have since learnt that there were fatalities with others injured and maimed during the attack. The party and indeed our security services will definitely not watch helplessly as some persons and interests attempt to turn Imo into a killing field.”