The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Abuja, urged Nigerians of Igbo extraction to support Prof. George Obiozor to fulfil his mandate as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.
The party in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), congratulated Obiozor for emerging as the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group.
Akpanudoedehe said that going by his distinguished service to the nation, Obiozor’s experience and suitability for the strategic position of President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo was not in doubt.
“On behalf of the National Chairman of APC CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni and the entire APC family, our great party congratulates Obiozor on his election as the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo.
“We also congratulate the outgoing Chief John Nwodo executive for its mature and patriotic leadership of the Ohaneze Ndigbo,” he said.
Akpanudoedehe wished the Obiozor-led Ohaneze Ndigbo a successful tenure, adding that the desire of the APC was to place the East geo-political zone in its deserved political standing in the country.
He further added that the APC CECPC under the leadership of Gov. Buni was determined to consolidate on the ongoing efforts to further mainstream the South-East geo-political zone in the workings of the party.
He said that the APC was ready to partner and work with the new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo to ensure development of the region and the country at large.
Akpanudoedehe said that the APC was confident that the new leadership would be a bastion for the unity and tolerance all Nigerians should imbue for the peace and progress of the country.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, polled 304 votes to defeat his closest rival, Valentine Oparaocha, who polled 15 votes.
The election took place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, capital of Imo after the dissolution of the Nwodo-led executives.
Gary Igariwey, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, adopted the option A4 voting for the balloting to promote transparency and credibility of the process.
However, three of the contestants including Chukwunyere Nwaebo, Goddy Uwazuruike and Uju Okoro stepped down for Obiozor before voting began.
The electoral committee had said that three of the eight persons, who picked the nomination form, did not return the forms; they include Chidi Osuagwu, Chris Asoluka and Joe Nworgu. (NAN)
Congratulations to Prof. George Obiozor, the newly crowned President-
General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
He must first and foremost be very very wary of Greeks bearing gifts by
distancing himself from both the APC and PDP ,the two major Political
Parties in the country.
The duo,APC and PDP are simply the two faces of the same coin.
Members of the two parties are all political jobbers and thus, Kleptocrats not
Democrats.
The primary duty of Prof. George Obiozor is his unalloyed service to humanity
and indeed beginning at home in Ala-Igbo.
He should make a restructuring of the country a sine qua non for the
continuous cohabitation of Ndigbo with those Igbophobes ,who do love
to hate us Ndigbo with passion.
Thus,Prof.George Obiozor must immediately liaise with his counterparts, the
other Leaders of SMBLF (South and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum) to seeing
to it, that the country is restructured before any futher Presidential Elections
in the country.
Igbo Presidency is not a panacea for all the problems confronting us Nidigbo
in particular and to Nigerians in general.
Our major problem as a country stems from the structural imbalance imposed
upon us by those Aboki semi-Illiterate bandits,despots and rogue usurpers of
power, who did run a relay misgoverning and pillaging the country right from the
1980s to 1999.
Along with that is their hand down Constitution to us,which is virtually a
plagiarization from the Qur’an garnished with mediaval Arab customs and cultural
values.
Therein is also the gobbledygook Federal Character cum Quota System.
Furthermore,our Neo-Colonialist Fulani Overlords must be compelled to
dismantle their fucking Sultanate of Sokoto, which is virtually a parallel
Islamic Republic within our supposedly Commonwealth Republic of Nigeria.
They must also abrogate their imposition of Sharia upon us non-muslims and
pull our country out from our OIC,C8 and C15 Memberships.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani islmic Hegemony!!