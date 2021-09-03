From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would take over the five South East states in 2023 general elections.

Nnamani who made this revelation during the APC South East Zonal Stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu charged party faithful to work hard and in harmony to make the party more visible in the zone.

The South East Representative in the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, stressed that the party would only achieve the fit (winning the five states), if members work collectively without considering personal gains.

Insisting that APC has the capacity to challenge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the zone, Nnamani warned those he said were frustrating the party from winning political positions in Igbo land and portraying APC as anti-Igbo to desist as the party would not tolerate anti-party activities.

On the suspension of the Enugu State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, Nnamani said it subsists, accusing Nwoye of swearing-in ward executives without approval of Electoral Committee.

In his remark, Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, tasked the stakeholders to provide purposeful direction for the party to recover political lost grounds to make APC more acceptable in the zone.

Umahi stressed that APC would win the South East states, when the stakeholders deliver their different polling units during the 2023 elections and in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, urging all the party faithful to support the APC candidate in Anambra state, Dr. Andy Uba to emerge victorious in the election.

Speaking in the same vein, Imo state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, commended the stakeholders for supporting him during the unknown gunmen in Imo state, which nearly scatter the peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the state.

Uzodinma who was represented by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in Imo state, Mr. Decklan Nlemigbo, asked Ndigbo to embrace APC in order to partake in the mainstream of the national politics.

Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejocha, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State in her remarks called for a total reconciliation of APC in Abia state for the party to do better in 2023 election in the state.

While applauding the stakeholders for conveying the zonal meeting, Onyejocha said there was need for the party to take over the governance of Abia state to provide the “seriously lacking leadership.”

