From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) rebirth group under the auspices of APC Rebirth Group/Concerned APC Stakeholders, has disassociated itself from the call from party’s youth group for the dissolution of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, described the call as an intemperate action, stating that it does not support it in anyway.

“The attention of the APC Rebirth Group, otherwise known as Concerned APC Stakeholders, has been drawn to a communique by a youth group of the party purportedly dissolving the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee. We wish to dissociate ourselves from this intemperate action and to state that we do not support it in anyway.

“While we share in some of the sentiments expressed by the youth group, especially those bothering on inclusion and the slow process leading to the much-anticipated convention of the party; we however believe that a blatant disregard for constituted authority is not the way to go.

“It’s the considered opinion of the APC Rebirth Group that all party members must show respect and regard for offices and those who occupy them. While we believe that all groups and individuals within the party have the absolute right to express their grievances and even push for the needed reforms, just like we have done severally, we nonetheless believe that such actions must be in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party.

“We would not encourage any group or individuals arrogating to themselves powers they do not have. While we reiterate our position on inclusion and the need to build a party that works for everyone, we call on all who feel strongly about the APC to exercise decorum, respect the rules of the party and not seek to engage in anti-social behaviours that violate the sanctity of the APC.

“The party has rules and procedures for changing leadership, and all party members, no matter how strongly we feel, must explore the legitimate and stipulated party rules and not act outside of them.

“We would like to again use this opportunity to reaffirm our call that the Gov. Buni-led Caretaker Committee, in the larger interest of the party members, should endeavour as a matter of urgency to do the right thing and put an end to all these needless distractions,” the statement read.

