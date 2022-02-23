From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday received the report of the Osun State governorship primary election conducted last week to elect the party’s governorship candidate for the July 16 election.

Submitting the report of the party’s Direct Primary, committee chairman and Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq maintained that the ruling party and the flagbearer, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, are strong and alive to retain the position in the state.

Governor Abdulrazaq submitted the report to the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni at the party’s National Secretariat.

Represented by the CECPC National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, Governor Buni thanked the Committee for undertaking the assignment on behalf of the party.

Speaking after receiving the report, the party’s chief scribe noted: “I receive this report on behalf of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni. He has asked me to thank you (Governor Abdulrazaq) for your humility by agreeing to leave your responsibility in Kwara State to serve the party.

‘We are indeed very thankful and grateful. We have read and heard that Your Excellency and indeed the entire committee did a fantastic job, you represented the party well. The character that Your Excellency has exhibited is a result of a proper and classical upbringing.

‘This you have exhibited in the administration of your state and the assignment you have undertaken on behalf of the party in Osun State. We are very grateful Your Excellency,’ Akpanudoedehe said.

Speaking earlier while submitting the report, the committee Chairman, maintained that the massive and peaceful voters turnout for the Direct Primary Election in the state was a confirmation that Governor Oyetola were alive, strong and popular in the state.

‘The Primary Election Committee saw it as a privilege to have been appointed to undertake this exercise on behalf of the APC. We also saw it as a huge challenge, seeing the press and social media reports on the happenings in Osun before and while we received the appointment.

‘I am glad that as Chairman of the Committee, I had very strong support from my team and they were up for the challenge. It seemed like a walk in the park, but a lot of work was done. We are glad that we were able to deliver a credible election in which all the stakeholders and people of Osun are happy about.

‘I must report back to the party that the APC is alive and strong in Osun. The Governor is doing well and the party is doing exceedingly well. Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola has done well and Oyetola has built on it magnificently. The road infrastructure is superb. We saw bridges being constructed, schools and human capital development. “Incidentally, I made enquiries on the FAAC allocations. There used to be a deduction of about N2.4 billion monthly. That has reduced as well, slightly over N1 billion monthly. Another N70 billion has been repaid in loans by the state government.

‘So, the state is on a right track and it showed in the outcome of the primary that the government is in touch with the people. I urge Nigerians to visit Osun State. It is arguably the most peaceful state in Nigeria, of course, after Kwara state,’ Governor Abdulrazaq noted.

Members of the Osun State governorship Primary Election Committee include; Governor Abdulrazak, Sen Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Hon Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, Hon Wale Raji, Chief Mrs Yetunde Imolehin, Ofonmbuk Okon Bassey and Sen Julius Ucha, the Committee Secretary.