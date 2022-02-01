From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), yesterday, received the interim report from the National Reconciliation Committee in Abuja signalling the process of its disengagement from running the affairs of party.

The APC had last week announced that the process leading to the party’s national convention would commence with the submission of the reconciliation committee, yesterday.

Chairman of CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, who spoke after receiving the report at the party’s national secretariat, said it came at a crucial period ahead of its national convention and 2023 general elections.

Buni, represented by Senator Ken Nnamani said: “The submission of this report is coming at a crucial period as we approach the National convention and 2023 general elections. Therefore, the findings of the committee would contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election. The report is very important to the collective zeal of recovering, repositioning and rejuvenating the party to have a strong, stable and united APC.”

“The great achievements the party has recorded in reconciling the differences among our stakeholders in Gombe, Ogun, Kwara, and many other states have justified the confidence the party has in your individual and collective capacities. You have truly done us proud. I wish to assure you that the caretaker committee will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party.”

Committee chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said the committee was yet to conclude its assignment because it was not given time limit until December last year when they started seeing glimpse of the National Convention holding in February.

Speaking on the sideline after the event, Adamu said his committee received over 47 petitions, pleading that they should be given a grace period of one week.

Meanwhile, a faction of the APC in Anambra State has called on the CECPC chairman to reconcile feuding leaders of the party in the state before the national convention. There has been a cold war involving the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; former Senator for Anambra South, Andy Uba; Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, and the 11 governorship aspirants in the November 6, 2021 election who alleged foul play in the conduct of the primaryl that produced Uba as candidate.

Factional secretary of the party in the state, Chukwuma Agupugo, who made the reconciliation pleas also informed Buni that the outcome of the party’s February 26 convention could be nullified in court if the party picks the wrong delegates from Anambra.

Agupugo told journalists, yesterday, in his reaction to the congress held by a faction of the party at Marble Arch Hotels, Awka in which Chief Basil Ejidike retained his seat as chairman, that the proposed reconciliation was necessary for peace to prevail in the party.

He dismissed the purported congress, saying that Emeka Ibe, had the backing of the court to pilot the affairs of the party in the state as chairman. He said a subsisting court judgement protects the executives of the party led by Ibe.