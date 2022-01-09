From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, visited Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State in Osogbo, the state capital, to settle the rift within the party.

It was gathered that the committee led by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, visited the governor at the Government House, Ilobu road, Osogbo.

According to a statement from the office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, the committee expressed its readiness to ensure a fair hearing, equity, and justice in carrying out its assignment.

The statement quoted Adamu as saying “I want to thank Mr. Governor for personally being available to receive us. We are the committee appointed and inaugurated sometime in November last year to serve as members of the reconciliatory committee on issues that border on relationship and institutional matters.

“Our intention here is to maximize the opportunity of getting an evaluation of relevant materials after which we will go to Abuja and sit as a committee and develop what we have in the report, which we will share with the authority of the party at the national level that appointed us.”

In his response, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assured the committee of his cooperation and support to carry out the exercise.

He expressed confidence in the composition and ability of the members of the Committee to dispense justice and ensure fair play throughout the exercise.

“I appreciate this visit and I thank you most sincerely for taking the trouble to come to us. No organization without issues, but what is important is to find a possible way of reconciliation. “We will give you all the support, Oyetola assured.

Meanwhile, agitation for the Osun West candidate has continued to generate ripples within the party, as a splinter group, ‘The Osun Progressives’ insisted that the zone has been long sidelined in the scheme of things.

However, the Osun West Senatorial Chairman, Omolaoye Akintola, while addressing members of the party, described as a ‘mirage and dream,’ any attempt to promote the west agenda.