Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



As the All Progressives Congress (APC) inaugurates it’s National Reconciliation Committee, Chairman of the committee and first national chairman of the ruling party, Bisi Akande, has disclosed that the calibre of persons in the body pushed him to accept the responsibility to serve.

In his acceptance response, the former governor of Osun state, confessed that he trembled when he was informed that he would chair the committee, but had to accept the offer after seeing it’s composition.

“We have never been in the realm of the angels before and we cannot say whether they argue there or not. But we know for sure that in the society of the imbeciles, there is no argument. We are neither angels nor imbeciles in the APC.

“It is therefore no surprising to us that as we move along to confront the burden of economy, insecurity and corruption in the country, there will definitely be alot to argue about and that may have been the cause of the crisis we are having here and there within our party.

“I feel humbled to be part of the committee that will solve the crisis. At first I felt trembled but when I read the names of my other colleagues in the committee, I become emboldened and happy that we are starting a very good move to reconcile the party. On behalf of the other members, we accept to serve,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman of the ruling party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had charged the members to be thorough and meticulous in handling the responsibility, quipping that there is nothing wrong with crisis brewing in the party, but the ability to manage the crisis.

Reeling out the terms of reference, Oshiomhole said: “We have made similar efforts in the past immediately after the primaries. You recall that we set up six committees, one for each of the six geopolitical zones to address misunderstanding and differences arising from the primaries especially between who emerged and those that were not so lucky.

“Of course, I believe the committee did a very thorough job which was of tremendous help to us in the elections. For the places where we won and lost, there were issues.

“The terms of reference which is not cast in iron include to identify intra-party conflict, squabbles, misunderstanding in any of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, identify those involved in the conflict with the view to resolving the issues and enthrowning lasting peace in the party,” he charged.