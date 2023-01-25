From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted the published suspension of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, from the party.

The Nsit Ubium chapter of the party, in a letter to the minister on December 24, 2022, titled “Notice of Suspension”, had informed him of his suspension from the party “in line with Article 21 of the APC.”

The notice, which was copied to President Muhammadu Buhari, read: Your suspension is due to your failure, after consistent invitation, to appear before the party and answer to anti-party allegations levelled against you.

“Note that you have been accused of been (sic) a major financier of the main opposition party, (the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Local Government.

“You have been sponsoring the parallel party executive in the Chapter and Wards of the Local Government.

“Furthermore, you have cause (sic) disharmony in the party in an attempt to malign the party in the state.”

The letter which was signed by the local government chapter chairman and secretary, Johson Udo and Monday John, respectively, further explained: “You are accused of sponsoring dubious cases in court against the official candidate of the party with a view to weakening the party in favour of the People’s Democratic Party Governorship Candidate who is your friend and kinsman.”

“You are, to immediately contact or appear before the special committee set up to investigate this allegation and show cause why you not be expelled from

the party. Failure of which, we shall be left with no option, but to invoke the law against you.”

But the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of APC, Mr Stephen Leo Ntukekpo, has refuted the suspension of the minister saying the “fake letter was purportedly written by unknown persons.”

“Ordinarily, I would not have wasted time responding to this unholy lie peddled by some elements who seek to attract attention but not for the fact that, the Honourable Minister is a true party man and a great supporter of a unified party in the state.

“I hereby state with unequivocal authority that the Honourable Minister was never and has never been suspended from the party in his ward, Chapter or the State. The general public and members of our great party should disregard the information as it is a blatant lie and misleading.

“Finally, I urge members of the party to remain focused and concentrate on our programmes.”