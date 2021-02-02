From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has charged members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to tolerate, accommodate and show understanding during membership registration exercise.

Bagudu stated this at state APC stakeholders meeting organised in preparation of the registration exercise held in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him,”In APC, we give prominence to unity because it is the foundation of every member and we are doing this exercise in line with the provision of the party’s constitution.”

He explained that, no member is greater than the party, that was main reason President Muhammadu Buhari go back to his polling unit in Daura to formally register and obtain his membership card.

He noted with satisfaction that in the whole of Northwest Kebbi remained the only state whose APC votes was consistently increasing in every election.

In his speech, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi central) advised members to imbibe the culture of togetherness and collective fight to achieve common goal.

He said the stakeholders were doing everything possible to ensure the success of the party at all levels.

Aliero admonished the young chap who attain the age of 18 years to take advantage of the registration exercise to register.

The lawmaker said the exercise would be a continues one, assuring that the incoming executive members would build from where the committee stop.

The Chairman of Registration Committee from Abuja, Prof. Muhammad Sani-Yahaya said he was leading a delegation of seven man member committee from the national headquarters of the party for the revalidation and registration exercise.

He expressed satisfaction that over 98 per cent of Kebbi State were members of APC, assuring that members of the committee would work tirelessly for the success of the exercise.

The Chairman appealed for support and cooperation of all stakeholders to enable his committee discharge it legitimate responsibility diligently, effectively and efficiently.

Earlier in a welcome address, Kebbi State APC chairman, Alhaji Bala Sani-Kangiwa confirmed that the registration materials had already arrived the state.

Kangiwa appealed to all members to give the exercise the necessary attention it deserved, and charged them to mobilise others to come out enmass to register.