From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of the revalidation and registration exercise of the All Peoples Congress, APC party members in Ogun, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called for mass mobilisation of members, just as he also assured the committee members of the state government maximum support towards an hitch-free exercise.

The governor made this call on Tueaday at a stakeholders meeting between party leaders in the state and the registration committee members of its National Working Committee, held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Represented by his deputy, Noimot-Salako Oyedele, the governor stressed the need for party leaders and stakeholders in all the local government areas of the state to mobilise members en-masse, especially at the grassroot level for the registration, saying the registration has become expedient for the survival of the political party.

“As soon as the registration commences, we would provide a monitoring team from Abeokuta to all local governments to ensure the exercise goes on smoothly. This is to provide the needed support to the committee particularly logistics and any other area for which the need might arise” he said

In his remarks, the state party chairman, Yemi Sanusi, said the meeting was at the instance of the APC National Working Committee to educate members on the registration and revalidation exercise, appealing to them not to forget to observe all COVID-19 protocols during the entire process.

Earlier, the Chairman, Ogun State Membership Registration Committee, Ademorin Kuye, said the meeting was critical towards repositioning the party, urging party loyalists to key into the initiative as well as cooperate with the committee.

“It is no longer a business as usual and appointment would not be given to outsiders again but party members who have to be competent in their dedicated fields”. Kuye stated.