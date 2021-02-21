From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State Chapter Chief Basil Ejidike has alleged that suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked registration officers and workers, carted away materials meant for the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise at Isseke in Ihiala local government area of the state.

Ejidike who disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting and fund raising of the party at Awka, the state capital to review the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the state, said he had already requested the Ihiala LGA supervisors to furnish the party with details of the IPOB attack.

He decried the shortage of registration materials in the state, saying the state have 4907 polling units which supposed to have registers across all polling units but was supplied 4608 materials for the polling units, running shortage of 299 polling units.

The Chairman stated that there was need for more registers because according to him registers in some areas have been filled up, calling for more registers to enable the workers to fully register members in those areas.

Ejidike also stated that the party in the state has received the sum of N50 million, from governors of Imo and Ebonyi states (N20m), APC national headquarters released total sum of N30million which he said the party had started disbursing to 326 wards units, 21 local government supervisory committees and purchase of five Sienna cars for the committees.

“It has come to our notice that some detractors and mischief makers are at it again to tarnish the image of the party by their fictitious reports in the social media platforms. These characters peddled falsehoods, just to create unnecessary rancor and acrimony within our fold.

“In one of the reports, they claimed that I was manhandled. I wish to categorically state here that no such incident occurred, and wish to call on party leaders and members to disregard such reports as it is a figment of the imagination of the peddlers.

“It is pertinent to also observe at this point that there has not been any report of misbehavior by any of the stakeholders or aspirants with regard to the on-going registration and revalidation exercise in our party” he stated.

He however noted that the party as beautiful pride in the state had received some notable persons into the fold in the state such as Chief Okelekwe Kodilichukwu, the entire UPP state structure collapsed into APC, former majority leader in the state Hon. Victor Okoye and his supporters joined the party as well as a deputy inspector-general of police Retd, Chief Celestine Okoye who joined the party recently.