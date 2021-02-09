From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, SAN, has noted that the massive turn out of people in Kebbi State for the membership registration of All Progressives Congress (APC) was passing votes of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The minister stated this on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen after revalidating his membership card at his polling unit 018 Shiya Fada, Birnin Kebbi.

Malami, who lauded the people of the state for coming out for the exercise, said: ‘The massive turnout of the people today is another vote of confidence for President Muhammad Buhari and APC in Nigeria.

‘We are living witness to how the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari have constructed roads which are very concern to the states. Roads from Sokoto to Kebbi states which reach Niger state through Jega, Yauri and other local governments in the state among others.

‘Again, President Muhammad Buhari recognised Kebbi State as the first state and established rice Anchor Borrowers which indeed has translated to massive rice production in Nigeria.

‘And this has transformed into food security in Nigeria. In Kebbi State, we would continue to provide employment, security, food security and indeed support their businesses among others.

‘We would double our efforts to ensure that at the end of the day, we provide Federal Government interventions to support the people so that, they could contribute to the development of Nigeria.’

The minister, who commended the people for coming out en mass, stressed that their patience and orderly manner had shown that, hey still have confidence in the leadership of President Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.