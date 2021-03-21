From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A frontline governorship aspirant in Anambra state under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Chief Maxiwell Okoye has lauded the large turnout of the people in the ongoing APC registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

He said that he was impressed by the large number of people of the state who troop out on daily basis to register for APC to be members, which he described as the fact that the party has a generally acceptance in the state.

Okoye while speaking with newsmen in Anambra said that APC will win the forthcoming governorship election due to its achievements and infrastructural development domicile in the state.

“The APC registration and revalidation is going on well and I’m happy with the turnout. This is because I’m contesting election every man and woman, old and young are registering with APC for my sake. They said, it is their project irrespective of party I’m coming from. They said since I’m contesting the governorship election, they will follow me to my party.

“Believe you me that at the time the statistic of the registration would be out, you will see that central senatorial zone have the highest number of registered members in the state in APC because they said our son is contesting under APC and we must support him in any political party.

“I’m sure that they will translate it to voting strength to ensure that I will win under APC platform. I know that they are looking forward for free and fair primary election and November 6 governorship election. This is why I’m making every arrangement to collapse APGA in Anambra state and Anambra central senatorial zone to APC.

“I’m negotiating with five or six local government party chairmen to collapse APGA in those council areas. So, I’m mobilizing seriously for the election and remember that I’m youth and, youths and women are ready to support and vote for me. I’m looking forward for a brighter future ahead of primary and general election. I’m sure that the central senatorial zone are solidly behind me in the race.

“The exercise is quite encouraging, the turnout is highly impressive and people are registering. Statistically, so far we are looking at getting between 700, 000 and 800, 000 new members in the registration only in the Anambra central senatorial zone.

“That shows that the Anambrans have decided to take the state through alternative party APC. So, it’s quite encouraging and it makes me to understand that my chances of being the governor of the state is very bright. Okoye stated.