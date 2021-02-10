From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state, Alhaji Lawal Muhammad Liman has assured that with the recent reconciliation of the waring factions in the party in Zamfara state, the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the country will be successful and hitch free in the state.

Liman gave the assurance today at the party’s secretariat in Gusau shortly after meeting with the seven man Registration Committee from the party’s headquarters Abuja who are in the state for the exercise.

The caretaker chairman said with the recent reconciliation of the former governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar’s faction and that of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s faction which was brokered by the national headquarters of the party, certainly the exercise will be successful considering the fact that Zamfara is APC state.

“Let me tell you, we are now one family in Zamfara state, APC is one now, we have resolved our differences, we are united and therefore the exercise will be successful without any problem.

“There is no any differences regarding the Registration and revalidation exercise in Zamfara state. We are envisaging great success from the exercise,” he said.

Liman called on the members of the APC in the state to remain law abiding and come to register during the registration exercise.