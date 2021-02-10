APC registration runs into hitches in Delta

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The ongoing nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise by the All Progressive Congress (APC) has run into hitches in Delta State.

This followed the sudden resignation of the secretary of the registration panel, Sanusi Musa even before the exercise formally kicked-off on Tuesday, nationwide.

But at the moment, the exercise is not going on in Delta State, even though a new secretary, Aloysius Ezenwa has been deployed to the state, apparently as a result of disagreement over nominees for the exercise across local government areas.

Musa was said to have walked out of the meeting on Monday held to fine-tune plans for the take-off of the exercise, over alleged plans by supporters of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, to hijack the process.

In his message to other members of the committee, Musa, a lawyer, did not however give specific reasons for decision to resign.

“I have found myself in a position that I did not envisage and I don’t think I am able to discharge my duties for personal reasons,” he was said to have told his colleagues in a WhatsApp message.

Reacting to the resignation, secretary of the state caretaker committee of the party, Chidi Okonji said the chairman of the registration panel, Wilson Anyaegbu has allegedly be compromised to do the bidding of a certain leader of the party in the state.

Okonji alleged that the state chairman of the caretaker committee, Jones Erue influenced Anyaegbu to the extent that names of nominees as registration officers came from only Omo-Agege.

He said other party leaders including the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo; NIMASA Director, Victor Ochei; founding leader, O’tega Emerhor; 2019 governorship candidate, Great Ogboru, among others, were schemed out in the process to nominate registration officers.

“As we speak now, the exercise has not started in any part of Delta State because of the committee chairman is hoarding materials.

“He is working with the state caretaker committee chairman to produce the nominees as registration officers which are only coming from the Deputy Senate President. We are calling on the national leadership to change the chairman of the registration committee because he is bias and has been compromised.

“As executive members of the party in the state, we are supposed to be neutral and allow the independent registration panel to carry out a credible exercise but the chairman has been unduly influenced, that is why we want him out,” Okonji insisted.

In a swift reaction, a party source close to the state chairman of the party, Jones Erue, denied the allegations of compromise and hijack of the process, describing them as lies.

“These are all lies. All stakeholders’ names of nominees were adequately reflected including Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and others. There’s no crisis whatsoever,” the source who pleaded not to be named said.

According to the source, the former secretary, Musa resigned because of “pressures from his legal clients whose cases are suffering across various courts in Nigeria including the Supreme Court and a new secretary was appointed by the national chairman as his replacement who has long assumed duties and carrying on with all the stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the party and a member of the now dissolved interim management committee of the NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has appealed to party faithful in his local government area, Ika South, to participate in the exercise irrespective of whoever is sent in as registration officers.

Ojougboh also appealed to other leaders of the party in the state to close rank, explaining that the registration and revalidation exercise would be the turning point for the APC in Delta State if the party is able to get it right.

“APC is the most popular party in Delta State for a very long but we have not be able to utilise that God given advantage. So now is the opportunity to exploit that advantage.

“Our prospect for 2023 depends on the cooperation of the leaders starting from now. Once we are able to put our house in order, and leaders begin to be less cantakerous and do not match their ambition with hostility with other party members, then we will move forward,” he stated.