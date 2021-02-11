From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Senate Leader,Senator Yahyah Abdullahi,from Kebbi North Senatorial District has urged chieftains and all members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to be faithful, rally round the party to foster unity for the progress of the party and Nigeria.

Abdullahi who stated this while speaking with newsmen after he revalidated his membership card at the Sama Secondary School polling unit, Argungun,Kebbi state, explained that it would be difficult to make any progress if there are crisis every where.

“My dear colleagues and members of our party, in my polling unit, in my Local government. I want to appeal to you first of all to be faithful to the party. When we started this party in 2014,a lot of people were calling us all sort of names that how are we going to win an election at the state and national levels when we don’t have anything to go by. But our God make sure its happen and we won the elections at the state and at the national levels. Now it is time to re-engineer of our party for more success.

“Now the most important thing in any successful endeavour, is to bring people together. Once you don’t bring people together, you will lose and lost election. That is what any politician would not like to experience. I will appeal to you that in our journey forward, we should t make sure we unite all our party members, we should be disciplined members of the party so that we can unite ourselves, so that people we see us as united forces and rely on us to lead them. Without unity, source of purposes and discipline within the party, there is no way Nigerians can trust us with their future with this great party.

“Therefore, am here, registered my membership card in my polling unit and I admonish all members of our great party to ensue the bitterness, come together as the party members to build a nation, better future for our people in the areas of prosperity, development and area of human progress. Without unity, nothing is possible. With the unity, everything is possible. Therefore, I admonish all of us to remain focus our future mission”.

The Senate leader who commended the Supervising team from National headquarters of the party, led by Professor Sanni Yahayah noted that their efforts and sacrifices have make the exercise a successful one in Kebbi state.

“ Secondly I want to appreciate Professor Yahyah who is from Taraba state,a committed member of our party who is leading the committee which has been set up by our party Caretaker Committee of our great party for coming to our state to supervise the successful of the registration and revalidation of membership card of the APC.

“ This exercise have started about a week ago, our President, Muhammadu Buhari had registered at his polling unit in Daura last Saturday. With his assistance and orderly, we all returned to our polling units for the registration. The leaders of our great party across the country, including the Governors, Senators, revalidating the membership of the party.

“This is the exercise that was mandated by the leadership of our party in order to make sure that the party is being organize from the grassroots up to the national convention. And all the structures of the party that would witness the election whenever we are reviewing the party so that we can remain competitive against other parties in the forthcoming 2023 general elections”.

The Senate leader registration was witnessed by the Kebbi state Chairman of Caretaker Committee, Arch. Bala Sanni Kangiwa, his members and other chieftains of the APC in the state.