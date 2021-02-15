From Kenneth Udeh

Abia North Senator and Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has performed the revalidation of his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

The former governor engaged in the exercise in his Igbere Ward A, Bende Local Government Area of Abia North.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Present during Kalu’s revalidation exercise were APC state and local government executives, APC ward chairman, Mr Ikedieze Olua, Chairman Abia APC registration/revalidation committee Ambassador Bala Meigida, state secretary of the APC Barr Perfect Okorie, Bende APC Chairman Mr Joshua Jonah, leader Bende APC caucus and spokesman of the House of Representative Hon Benjamin Kalu, Chief Chekwas Okorie, Chief Francis Egu, among others.

Shortly after the exercise, Senator Kalu addressed members of Bende caucus who gathered at his Igbere country home for their inaugural meeting. The senator charged the stakeholders to be relentless in their efforts to mobilise more members into their fold.