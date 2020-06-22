Romanus Ugwu, Abuja.

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) got messier on Monday, when the factional National Chairman, Victor Giadom, released the letter he wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requesting the rejection of the party’s governorship primaries in Edo State.

But the acting chairman of the pro-Oshiomhole National Working Committee (NWC), Hilliard Eta, in the early hours of Monday swears-in Worgu Boms, as new Deputy National Secretary of the party, replacing Giadom.

Boms is nominated from Rivers State in the thick of the crisis last week to replace and shutout Giadom from continueously laying claims to the position of Acting National Chairman.

Administering the oath of office on Boms, Eta said he would carry out all functions of the Deputy National Secretary as provided by the constitution of the party.

However, Giadom, in his letter to INEC, maintained that he had not authorised and or constituted any committee to conduct the Edo State governorship primaries.

In the letter written on June 18, copied to security enforcement agencies and made available to newsmen, Giadom wrote: “Reports reaching me is that some persons have perfected to conduct direct governorship primaries for our great party in Edo State next week under the purported chairmanship of Governor Hope Uzodinma on Monday June, 22 2020.

“Kindly note that as Acting National Chairman of our party, l did not authorize such a committee, neither have l inaugurated one. The earlier announced date for the primaries, that is June 22, 2020 has been postponed. You are therefore advised not to give any support to any such committee or to monitor any such primaries. A new date for the primaries would be communicated to you soonest. We regret the inconvenience this might cause your commission.

“A copy of this letter is being sent to the relevant law enforcement agencies, the Chairman of Edo State APC, Mr. Anslem Ojezua for their information and necessary actions,” the correspondence read.