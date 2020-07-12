Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as baseless, call by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia for the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji to resign.

Chief Orji had last month paid a visit to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, where he beckoned on the former governor of the state to take his rightful position as the leader of the state which he said nobody was contesting with him.

Some members of PDP in the state who contrived the visit and call as anti-party activity asked the Speaker to resign.

Reacting to the call, the state secretary of APC, Perfect Okorie, described it as baseless and uncalled for, stressing that for any political office holder to be asked to resign or be impeached, that person must have contravened a section of the constitution.

‘The call for the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly to resign is uncalled for and baseless; they should read the constitution.

‘Before you call for the resignation of the Governor or Speaker of the House, he must have committed an impeachable offence and non has been shown in this regard.

‘I regard that as a baseless talk and the APC as a party founded on the principles of democracy, would never support the idea. The Speaker cannot be impeached or removed over a non-issue.’

On the recent visit by leaders of Abia thought to the Senate President, Okorie said it was a welcomed development since it was meant to bring development to the state.

‘Those who believed the political leadership in the state would remain divided should think twice as serious political change is coming to the state.’

The APC state scribe, who informed that prominent members of other political parties who recently defected to APC would soon be given rousing reception, stated that APC was the party to beat in the state in 2023.