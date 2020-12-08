From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has rejected the result of last Saturday’s House of Assembly by-election for Isi-Uzo constituency where People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Amaka Ugwueze, emerged winner.

Hundreds of party faithful, who thronged the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu, yesterday, in protest, demanded a reversal of the results.

Candidate of the party in the election, Ejiofor Okwor, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, accused the election umpire of condoning irregularities while alleging that PDP mobilised thugs to create violence during the election.

“My party agents were chased out, ballot boxes snatched. One of our women was almost beaten to the point of death. Many of them are in hospitals; they were prevented from performing their electoral duties. PDP, at every polling unit, had massive permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) they collected from INEC in Isi-Uzo and distributed to people, even to kids of less than 16 years and they came multiple times to vote. I have evidence.

“The victory is ours because my people in Isi-Uzo came out en masse to vote for me and APC but they were all chased out. The PDP carried ballot papers into houses and thumb-printed and after, they came to mechanically balance them with card readers, asking them to bring extra PVCs so that they could balance it up.

“We are saying no, that we are not accepting the result that was declared and we are saying INEC should return the victory to APC because we deserved to win and we won.”