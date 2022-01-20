From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), yesterday, issued the timetable and schedule of activities for its much-awaited February 26 National Convention.

Rising from its 19th regular meeting at the party’s Secretariat, the Caretaker Committee fixed February 14 as commencement date for the sale of forms for the aspirants vying for various National Offices (APC National Secretariat).

In a statement by the Secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, the Caretaker Committee, disclosed that the schedule of activities and timetable would commence with the submission of interim report by the National Reconciliation Committee.

“The Caretaker Committee at its 19th regular meeting, yesterday, at the party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House) considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the 26th February, 2022 APC National Convention.”

Zeroing on the timetable and schedule of activities, the CECPC, noted: “Receiving of the Interim Report of the National Reconciliation Committee, January 31. Consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses, February 2. Inauguration of the State Executives, February 3. Sales of Forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices (APC National Secretariat) on February 14.

“The submission of completed forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – On or before February 19. Publication of Sub-Committees, February 19. Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices, February 20–22. Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise on February 23.

“Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention, February 24–25. National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) on February 26. National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention on February 28,” the statement announcing the timetable read.

The party’s chief scribe, dismissed speculation that it had zoned the national leadership positions as fake news.