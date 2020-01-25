‎The group made the clarification in a statement in Benin, following claims and counter claims of suspension of the member representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Johnson Oghuma, Chairman of Estako Central Local Government Council, Hon. John Akhigbe and Chief J.B Aloye, by factions of the APC in the locality.

The statemen signed by President of the the group, Comrade Adams Munin, described as spurious, preposterous and laughable Akhigbe’s attempt to drag Hon. Johnson Oghuma into his suspension saga in a bid to hoodwinked members of the party and the public with tissues of lies.

‎It affirmed that the Council Chairman’s suspension was duly carried out by leadership of his Ward 2.

“The ward 2 executive led by the chairman, Eng. David Akhagbemhe, suspended Akhigbe from the party because of sponsoring of thugs and an attempt to fractionalize the party at the local government level. Akhigbe’s after- thought confession is based on the fact that he has lost all rights and privileges to call himself an APC member.

“Bringing the name of Hon. Johnson Oghuma to the picture by Osi Akhigbe is to make it look like he has personal political scores to settle with Hon. Johnson Oghuma whereas it is the people of ward 2 in Etsako Central that suspended and rejected Akhigbe.

“It is an unfounded allegations that those who suspended Akhigbe are new decampees from opposition party. The fact remains that Akhigbe suspension was duly carried out by an organ constitutionally empowered to do so, that is the ward 2 Chairman, Engr. David Akhagbemhe Usagbe and his executives.

“This is because Mr Akhigbe was found to be involved and personally supervised the thuggery activities that happened on the 22nd November, 2019 which left many people injured and subsequently hospitalized, though Mr Akhigbe claimed to have been injured during the fracas. There is overwhelming eye witness evidence account that he led the attack along side with his Vice Chairman.

“That is evidently clear that Mr. Akhigbe led the battle in the company of some armed policemen and vigilante as well as a most dreaded thug leader with his members who he (Akhigbe) just freed from the net of the state CID in Benin in a kidnapped related case”.

Meanwhile, in continuation of the suspension and counter-suspension gale, another letter conveying Oghumah and Aloye’s suspension to a faction of the State Executive Committee of the APC, has emerged.



The letter also accused Oghumah of forming parallel executives at the Wards in Estako Central. The duo were suspended for allegedly sponsoring thugs to attack party members and destroying party secretariat.The letter also accused Oghumah of forming parallel executives at the Wards in Estako Central. But another faction of the APC led by Bagudu Suleiman said it was Akhigbe that was suspended from the APC. Bagudu said he remained the authentic chairman of APC in Estako Central and accused Akhigbe of leading thugs to attack APC members as well as destroyed the party secretariat.