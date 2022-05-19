From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirants, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has donated a total number of 35 Peugeot 406 wagon cars to the leaders of his support groups across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Jaji, National Coordinator Baba For All, is contesting to represent Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zanfara State, in the lower chambers of the National Assembly.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He made the disclosure in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, announcing that the gesture was in appreciation for their donating Reps expression of interest and nomination forms worth N10 million to him.

According to the statement, Jaji revealed that the chairman Jaji Like Minds Association, Bashar Bello Auki, presented the N10 million cheque on behalf of jaji support groups.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The expression of interest and nomination forms were earlier purchased and presented to Hon Jaji by friends, associates and political support groups across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara state.

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

Speaking at the occasion, Jaji had expressed appreciation for the unflinching support accorded to him by the party stalwarts, officials and the Jaji political support groups.

While thanking them for the gesture, he said his decision to support his political associates with cars was in appreciation for their contribution to the advancement of his political career.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .