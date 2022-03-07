From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives, on the platform of the Young Legislators’ Forum, has endorsed former Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Adamu as the next chairman of the party.

The deputy leader of the forum, Mariam Onuoha, told reporters in Abuja on Monday that the former governor is better suited to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker, who spoke after the Forum met with Adamu behind closed doors appealed to APC supporters nationwide to remain resolute in their support for the ruling party.

‘We are here to endorse and support the candidacy of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the position of National Chairman of the party.

‘We have come to reach out to one of the aspirants for the office of the National Chairman of our great party in the person of Senator Abdullahi Adamu who has also reached out to the forum during his campaign.

‘Applying the doctrine of reciprocity, we are here to pay our solidarity visit to him and give him our commitment and resolve as a forum to identify with him and to support him in his ambition. We seek and pray that God will help his ambition to come through.

‘We also use this opportunity to appeal to all APC faithful to remain resolute in their support for the APC. The APC remain the strongest and most formidable party in Africa.

‘Every political party has its teething problems, but the party has remained sound in its approach to delivering the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people and we will stop at nothing to ensure that the party is united now more than ever to attack all the problems facing it,’ Onuoha stated.