The All Progressives Congress (APC) says itihas rescheduled its rerun primaries for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election for Feb. 4.

The rerun was announced in a statement by Plateau APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Sylvanus Namang and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Jos.

The party’s primaries held between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 ahead of Feb. 26 by-election for the federal constituency ended in a tie between two aspirants, Abe Aku and Suleiman Yahaya Kwande.

“Consequently, a rerun primary election has been scheduled for

Friday.

“The venue is the Bassa Local Government Secretariat, Jebbu Bassa and the time is 10 a.m.

“Delegates who took part in the primary election are to take note and participate in the rerun election accordingly,” he said.

Namang in the statement invited the Independent National Electoral Commission and personnel of security agencies in the state to attend as observers of the exercise. (NAN)