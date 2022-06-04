From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Hajiya Hajara Danyaro-Ibrahim, an All Progressive Congress (APC) aspirant has defeated the incumbent member representing Nasarawa Central at the State House of Assembly to pick the party’s ticket and contest for the seat at the 2023 general election.

Dr Bala Salisu, Chairman of the electoral committee for the APC State Assembly Primaries for the Constituency declared Danyaro-Ibrahim winner of the rescheduled primary election held in Nasarawa local government area of the state on Friday after collation of votes.

Salisu said Danyaro-Ibrahim got 35 votes to defeat Hon. Ismail Danbaba who got 0 vote.

He said the total delegates for the primary election was 35 and all 35 were accredited to vote and voted.

“We have come to the conclusion of this election and having secured majority votes and by the powers vested on me, I declare Hajarat Danyaro Ibrahim as the winner of the APC Nasarawa Central House of Assembly primary election,” he said.

In an interview with newsmen, Danyaro-Ibrahim praised Allah for the conduct of the election which she described as peaceful, fair, free and devoid of rancour.

“I thank Allah for the victory. This is my fourth time of contesting for the seat of Nasarawa state House of Assembly under Nasarawa Central.

“The delegates decided this time around that it must be Hajara Danyaro-Ibrahim to contest for the seat and represent them. I say thank you to them. Thank you to our critical stakeholders. Thank you to the people of Nasarawa Central constituency.

“Insha Allah, we hope and pray to win at the general elections because that is the wish of the people of Nasarawa Central constituency,” she said.

Sunday Sun reports that her co contestant, Danbaba and his agent were conspicuously absent at the venue of the election.

Also in the Nasarawa, Toto federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulmumuni Ahmed Ari was also declared winner of the election polling 76 votes to get the return ticked to the federal House of Assembly.

Declaring him on Friday, APC electoral committee chairman saying Ari wone with 76 votes to defeat two other contestants here by presented with the certificate of returned.

Speaking with Sunday Sun, Hon Ari said his victory is the will of God he would ensure he doubles his effort towards ensuring good governance and provide basic amenities for his people.

I can assure you that this time around I will work hard to ensure that my people gets the best from me I am ready for the general election while applauding the electoral umpires for their doggedness in ensuring the election is free and fair.

Sunday Sun Reports that one of the strong contestant Albashir Muhammed was not part of the process.

Meanwhile in the Udege /Loko state constituency, Hon. Muhammed Odege Okpoku was returnes and was declared winner of the re-run APC Primary election held in his constituency Friday.

Sunday Sun reports that Hon. Okpoku pooled 40 votes to defeat other 4 aspirants who got zero votes each.