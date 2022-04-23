From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There are strong indications that fresh crisis may engulf the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the rescheduling of the resumption in the commencement of sale of the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms earlier slated to commence on Saturday.

Sources close to the party’s national secretariat disclosed that the shifting has become necessary due to the inability of the printer to deliver as promised, adding that the forms may now go on sale in a yet-to-be fixed date next week.

According the source, another uncertainty threatening the hitherto fragile peace of the party is the resolve by the National Working Committee (NWC) to reorganise the national secretariat and the recent order to the directors to proceed on a compulsory leave.

The source disclosed that also affected by the directives include the head of the legal department of the party, just as he hinged the change in the date on the inability of the contractor handling the painting of the forms to deliver as scheduled.

Confirming the order issued to the directors, the source claimed that; “six directors of the party have been asked to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

“Also affected by the directive is the head of the legal department. A letter dated 21st of April, 2022, signed by the National Secretary, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, ordered all the directors to go on leave and hand over their departments to the most senior person.