From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Prince Aderosoye Fadola, has said that the ongoing revalidation exercise of the party members will boost the chances of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

The APC leader, who spoke with reporters after revalidating his party membership at his ward in Ifedore, declared that the APC is the party to beat in the next presidential election.

According to him, ‘the exercise is the best thing that is happening to the party in recent times. The party needs rejuvenation and the registration exercise is a means through which the party can boost its membership.

‘You can’t question what you are not part of, you can only ask questions on what you are part of. So, every eligible member of our party should endeavour to register to have all the rights and privileges of the members,’ he said.

While expressing his satisfaction with the exercise, Aderosoye said, ‘the participation is amazing, in my ward alone in Ilara Mokin, we have done a lot to mobilise our people for the registration exercise by providing necessary logistics that will boost the exercise.

‘We as individuals must be supportive of the governor and the party for the success of this exercise because we all own the party and its success should be our pride.’

The politicain spoke on the need for party members to be united ahead of future elections in the state.