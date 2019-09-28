Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The barrage of litigation within the All Progressives Congress(APC), in Bayelsa state over the outcome of the November 16 governorship primaries may cost the party the governorship position as was the case in Rivers and Zamfara states.

The situation is aggravated by the continued evasion of court processes by the APC governorship flag bearer Hon. David Lyon and his deputy.

In one of the pending suits, Peter Ozobo and another Bayesla state APC stakeholder had dragged Hon. Lyon and Degi Biobarakuma to court claiming a default in the conduct of the party primaries as it did not follow the approved guidelines.

In the suits filed at the registry of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1095, Ozobo and others are seeking the disqualification of the candidate claiming that they did not hold direct primary elections at the wards in the state and the exclusion of the majority of the party members from voting in the election.

They are also alleging that results were written at the wards where primaries did not hold. In addition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP gubernatorial candidate and his deputy, Senator Duoye Diri and Sen. Lawrence, are also seeking the leave of the court to disqualify the APC candidates for being wrongfully nominated by their party.

In the two cases, Hon. Lyon has remained very evasive, dodging court bailiffs who arrived Yenogoa the state capital to serve them the court processes.

The bailiff, one Mr Victor who went to Yenagoa was directed back to Abuja to meet them at the Nic on Luxury Hotel, Area 11 on Thursday and later rerouted to the Abuja home of the Minister of Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva while they again directed the bailiff to go to Yenagoa and wait for them as they cannot receive it in Abuja.

Recall that similar abuse and disregard of court processes denied the APC from fielding candidates in Rivers state in the last election and the loss of Zamfara state to PDP by the ruling APC in the state.