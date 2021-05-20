From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of frustrating efforts to rejig the country’s security architecture as well as electoral reform efforts and restructuring of the polity.

The forum, in a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, yesterday, expressed shock that the APC is embarking on needless propaganda at a period of national crisis.

The opposition governors, who were reacting to comments by secretary of APC National Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, on the outcome of their meeting in Ibadan, last Monday, said it was clear that the ruling party is insensitive to the sufferings of Nigerians.

Akpanudoedehe had described the Ibadan meeting as “a political jamboree and its outcomes a waste of time, with no substance,” and stated that efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in addressing electoral reforms, security concerns and devolution of power were “visible’.

However, the PDP governors noted that what is most visible is that President Buhari vetoed two bills on electoral reforms passed by the 8th National Assembly.

“How has the country’s security architecture been improved by President Buhari other than in the imagination of Sen Akpanudodehe? Is he really serious that security has improved under Buhari? What concrete measures has APC government taken to curb herders/farmers clashes other than inciting and ridiculous statements regularly dished out from two presidential aides on behalf of the so called Presidency? How can a meeting of 15 state governors that made concrete suggestions on how to improve the almost hopeless Nigerian condition under the APC government be termed a jamboree? Can a meeting that called for a speedy passage of the Electoral Act, de-escalation of tension in Nigeria, the equipping, welfare, training financing, and stoppage of personal attacks on police be termed a jamboree and a waste of time?”