The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slated Tuesday, May 31, 2022 for the screening of its presidential aspirants in Abuja.

The ruling party had first scheduled the screening exercise for May 21, 2022 and later last week, but had to postponed it indefinitely.

The APC also shifted its presidential primary earlier slated for May 29 to this weekend, following one week extension the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approved for political parties to conclude their primaries and submit names of candidates.

Aspirants whose nomination forms were submitted will appear before the screening panel. They include Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Others are Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi; Ebonyi State governor, Engr. Dave Umahi; ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and business mogul, Mr Tein Jack Rick.

Former Minister of State for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; ex-governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha; Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Jigawa State Governor, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar; Mrs. Uju Kennedy, and ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .