From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, commenced screening of presidential aspirants that purchased its N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of its rescheduled primary next week.

The Presidential Screening Committee, chaired by former national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is expected to act within the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to prune the number of presidential aspirants to 10.

Twenty-eight aspirants obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling party. However, five of the aspirants pulled out.

Those to be screened include former governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Sen. Godswill Akpabio; former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; former Imo State Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha; and former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosu.

Others are Pastor Tunde Bakare, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; Ebonyi State Governor, Gov. Dave Umahi; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba; former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Jigawa governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; and former Zamfara State governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima.

Also on the list are Senator Ajayi Borroffice, the only female aspirant, Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye; Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo, former Speaker of Representative, Hon. Dimeji Bankole; Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan; former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu; and Tein Jack Rich

Those screened, yesterday, included GovernorUmahi; Nwajiuba, Pastor Bakare, the only female aspirant, Ohanenye, Senator Boroffice, Onu, Amaechi and Tinubu.

Asiwaju Tinubu who arrived the venue of the screening exercise by 5.45pm was given a rousing heroic welcome by his supporters led by James Faleke. He arrived the venue same time with Amaechi, who stormed there almost 30 minutes ahead of the time he was billed to appear before the committee.

Speaking after appearing before the committee, Ohanenye, confirmed her readiness to step down in obedience to the directive of the party’s leadership.

She explained that she would do whatever it takes to promote the party since it is like a family, emphasising that so long as the decision would make the party relax and be more focused.

“I want you to realize that when family politically asked me like my party, APC to step down, I will not challenge the party because like they say charity begins at home.

On his readiness to step down, Pastor Bakare, said: “The party supremacy is the utmost essence. You cannot force your way through a party’s structure. The party has the final say. And when we get to that bridge, we will know how to cross it.

“The screening exercise is to check who is guilty and who is not. And it depends on the people who are doing the screening. By God’s grace, we have complied with everything demanded for. We have supplied every information.”

