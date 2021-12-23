From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, allegede that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scuttled the signing of the electoral Act amendment bill because of fear of defeat in the 2023 polls.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the APC had been apprehensive following the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the proposed law.

The opposition party said it was apparent that the Presidency and APC were not committed to the amendment of the electoral act.

“It is imperative to remind Nigerians of how the APC, in collusion with their leaders in the National Assembly fought hard to stop the electronic transmission of results provision in the bill, but were resisted by Nigerians supported by the courageous action of the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives which staged a walk out only for the APC to orchestrate controversies and set the stage for the withholding of assent by Mr. President.

“The main reason for this manipulation of the legislative process by the APC, is to prevent the electronic transmission of results so that it can continue in its culture of rigging and electoral impunities, including alteration of results at collation, ballot box snatching, destruction of data among others, just to cling to power against the will of Nigerians. Such is consistent with the APC’s well-known machination against every genuine effort to instil credible, transparent, free and fair elections in Nigeria in the last six years.”

The PDP said APC “having been rejected for its failures and having also self-decimated its structure across the country, has completely lost the capacity and goodwill for electoral contest and as such seeks every means to subvert any process that can guarantee credible elections in 2023.”

The opposition party called on Nigerians, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the international community to exact pressure on the National Assembly “to immediately do the needful so as to safeguard our democracy.”

Similarly, the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday, lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari, for declining assent to the electoral act amendment bill.

Its caucus leader, Kingsley Chinda, in a statement, accused the president of showing disdain for electoral reforms in the country.

“As an opposition caucus, we will ensure that our members exercise their power under Section 58(5) of the Constitution to veto the president whenever the National Assembly deems it fit to table the issue for discussion,” he said.