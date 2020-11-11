Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The group under Zamfara Concerned Citizens (ZCC) has responded to an ultimatum given to the caretaker Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led Mai Mala Buni to organise party’s convention in earnest by Senator Kabiru Marafa.

The group argued that contrary to Marafa’s claims, the APC caretaker committee Chairman, Buni, and his team have been working to restore the party’s glory in the interest of the party.

Secretary of the group, Musa Gusau, in a statement cautioned erstwhile lawmaker against seeking cheap media publicity by giving the APC Caretaker Committee an ultimatum to organize a convention.

To this group, as a suspended member of the party, Senator Marafa’s comments do not in any way reflect the views of the Party in Zamfara State.

”Is Kabiru Marafa still in APC? Is he a member of APC? When did Kabiru Marafa become a loyal member of APC? When did he stop celebrating and benefiting from the lost of APC in Zamfara State?

“Is he not the same Kabiru Marafa that was sacked by both the ward, local government and state party chairmen? How possible for him to even talk about party issues regarding APC when he was already sacked by the party and he later realigned himself with Zamfara PDP and Governor Bello Matawalle of PDP?

“Indeed, it is very illogical for a serial anti-party agent to even called on the most dedicated chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Buni to organise the national convention of the party he was not even a member.

“It is a public knowledge that Kabiru Marafa was used through different means and medium to destroy APC and even try to kill it completely at the centre and in Zamfara State by also pursuing systemic anti-party activities that include the worst of dragging Zamfara APC victory to court until the mandate was stolen from the APC to the opposition,” Gussau alleged.