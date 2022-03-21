From Fred Itua, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Senate on Monday said that it is yet to endorse any of its colleagues running for the national chairman of the party.

Three senators, namely Adamu Abdullahi, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are running for APC national chairman in the party’s convention slated for Saturday, March 26.

Spokesperson for the Senate Ajibola Basiru, when contacted for comment, said the APC members in the red chamber had not endorsed any of the aspirants.

‘I am not aware that the APC senate caucus has adopted any senator for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress,’ he stated.

‘I know that three senators are contesting and there was nowhere or occasion when we took any decision to adopt any particular candidate.

‘We would be very happy if any of them emerge as the APC national chairman on Saturday. The emergence of any of the three senators would be a good omen to our institution.

‘At the moment the APC senate caucus hasn’t endorsed any of them or agreed to pick any of them as the consensus candidate. Senators Adamu Abdullahi, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are in the race.’

There was confusion on Monday when a national daily reported that the APC caucus in the Senate had endorsed a former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu.

The report claimed that the leadership of the 9th Senate led by the Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, made the declaration last Thursday during the launching of the Adamu’s campaign headquarters in Abuja.

The launching of the campaign headquarters located at No 78 Emeka Anyaoku Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, witnessed the attendance of the leadership of the Senate.

Those also in attendance included Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo Agege and Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Others were Senators Ali Ndume, Adamu Aliero, and Senator Barau Jibrin, among others