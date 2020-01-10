Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a committee to enable it secure victory for the rerun National Assembly seats in Imo state.

The Appeal Court ordered the rerun elections in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East and Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe Federal Constituencies.

In addition, the recent death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu of Imo North senatorial district also created a vacuum that required the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct an election for his replacement.

APC’s National Vice Chairman, Chief Emma Eneukwu, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting at Uburu, Ebonyi state, named the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, as chairman of the committee, while Emma Ibediro, would serve as secretary.

Other members include the party’s zonal women leader, National Assembly members from South East; Senator Hope Uzodinma, a goevrnorship aspirant of the party; Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu; State chairman, Marcellinus Nlemigbo and Director General of NEPAD, Gloria Akobundu.