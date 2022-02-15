From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A presidential aide and governorship aspirant in the 2021 Anambra election, Chief Maxwell Okoye, has said that the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election called for sober reflection in future elections.

Okoye who is Director Political Matters South-East Presidential Support Committee said there is an urgent need for repositioning of APC ahead of 2023 elections, the all-important election.

In a statement, he said that the APC is seriously becoming a few soldiers affair that brooks no alternative opinion or generates new democratic processes in line with modern technology.

“With the 2023 general elections in mind, I have had cause to embark on prayer for our great party to win FCT Council election, My prayer request to the almighty God was for God to restore the glory of our great party and give us the opportunity to play a key role in who will emerge as President of Nigeria come 2023 and other elective positions on the platform of our great party.

“I personally joined for the robust campaign for the chairmanship of AMAC for my Party, All Progressives Congress (APC), with a veritable platform which I toiled day and night in concert with other Progressives to make a platform of choice for people seeking a paradigm shift in the governance of Nigeria.

“We launched the campaign through political platforms, specially grassroots campaign, provision of free school uniforms. free fuel and financial assistance to petty traders and other forms of support to bring people socio-economic succour.

“The campaign and programmes I had thought had endeared our party to the teeming populace who signed up for the ideals we upheld. All of this goodwill was frittered away on 12th February 2022 with the outcome of the election, where our great party lost four critical area councils to the opposition party.

“In affected area councils they defeated us with margin such as 13,000, 5,000, etc, in two area councils we won, our party defeated opposition with 300, 900, it’s a proof that there is serious silent but affective civil protest across the board that require urgent attention and action, the monstrous party challenges and anti-democratic forces within the party should be dealt with immediately,

“The APC in Nigeria is seriously becoming few soldiers affair that brooks no alternative opinion or generates new democratic processes in line with modern technology. The party we all worked to build has become a new APC, Alibaba Political Cabal which has now rendered the tickets of the original APC as a worthless piece of paper that may not win any election in Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, my conclusion that it may amount to futile exercise to vie for any elective position under the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the original winning spirit of the party is not restored,” Okoyed warned.