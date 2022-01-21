From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Speaker, and leader of the reconciliation committee of the All Progressive Congress in Nasarawa state RT Hon. Musa Ahmed Mohammed has said the zoning arrangement of the All progressive congress APC in the state is the only idea to ensure victory for governor Abdullahi Sule in the forth coming election in 2023.

Musa Ahmed Mohammed, who is the Current Vice Chairman of Facts finding and reconciliations Committee of the APC, made the statement on Thursday when he visited the state house of assembly to ensure that all aggrieved members of the APC are reconciled. The former speaker who defected from the peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive party APC used the avenue to applause the leadership style of the present speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe for been proactive in governance while urging him to look inward on the need to re-contest for state assembly again in 2023, “we hope for A A Sule from North, we hope for you from West.” He said.

“My advice is based on the fact that since we are praying and supporting the re-election of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule to come for second term, the zoning arrangement should be maintained with Governor from the North, Deputy from South and Speaker from the west” “this will give room for more success for Gov. Abdullahi Sule administration and by extention the people of the state considering you contributions and support” Former Nasarawa Speaker said.

Hon. Musa further throw his weight behind the performance of his predecessor, saying he is very proud over his performance and leadership qualities as the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

” It is not easy to manage a House of equal, it is not easy to manage 23 wise men of the State, the lawmakers, the members with different characters. ” Your ability to manage the House without rancour is something to emulate. You have given the state a peaceful atmosphere in the last 7 years of your leadership. ” Which has greatly enhance development for the state and its people, may God Almighty see you through. ” I want to congratulate you and the 23 members for given you the support to succeed and for your successes ,” he said. ” I wish, you don’t look out ward but you should look inward , everybody think big and want to grow but my opinion and sincere advice at this moment is that I want you to come to the House to lead again” ” Our prayers is that by June 2023, you will be sworn in again as the Speaker of our dear State, Insha Allah” he said.

Recall that Daily Sun Reports that Musa Ahmed Mohammed, served as Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly for Eight (8)years between 2007 to 2015 under People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) representing Nasarawa Central Constituency.